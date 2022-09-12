SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the cut of a ribbon, you can now order authentic Ethiopian food at Salt City Market at Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen.

“It was an opportunity I had been dreaming about and overall it just feels really wonderful to just be here,” said Habibo Boru, owner and executive chef at Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen.

Boru wants to give Syracuse a taste of her home. There’s something for all, including vegetarian and vegan dishes. The platter is a common dish that includes chickpeas, chicken, and beets.

“You will take a roll of the bread and kind of cut a piece of it and just scoop it and you eat it,” Boru explained how to eat the platter.

The platter is meant to be shared as a family. That was her inspiration to become a chef and open a restaurant. A dream and journey she doesn’t take for granted.

“I have come a very long way. From refugee camp, poverty to American Dream,” Boru said trying to hold back tears.

Habiba is from Ethiopia, but war forced her to a refugee camp in Kenya at just four years old. She watched her mom cook to support their family.

“She cooked the food with love,” she recalled, “And out of love to just basically keep the clothes on our back and shelter over our head.”

Decades later and half a world away, Habiba Boru is doing the same for her family at Salt City Market.

“When we are born, we just don’t get up and walk. You know we crawl, we take baby steps and we get to where we want to get. That’s what you need to do to achieve your dream, just one step at a time.” Habiba Boru, Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen Owner and Executive Chef

She’s proof that perseverance, is a key ingredient in making your dreams come true.

Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Salt City Market on South Salina Street.