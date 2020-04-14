Instacart becomes overwhelmingly popular in the COVID-19 world

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has heard from viewers who are having issues either contacting Instacart, or finding available delivery times on the shopping and home delivery services app.

As you might guess at a time when Americans are being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a service that delivers groceries and other supermarket essentials to your door is increasingly popular.

According to Instacart the company is experiencing a 300% increase in growth over the same period last year and the average order size is up more than 25% from the previous month.

NewsChannel 9 viewers who contacted us, report they aren’t seeing delivery times available on the Instacart app.

The company says increased demand, shorter store hours and longer checkout lines are having an impact on service.

That’s particularly true in states and regions most impacted by COVID-19.

It reports that delivery windows are specific to individual store volume and shopper availability.

When availability opens at an individual store customers will see the delivery windows become available on the app.

The company announced in March it was adding 300,000 shoppers nationwide over a three month period to help meet demand.

