Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Instacart becomes overwhelmingly popular in the COVID-19 world

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has heard from viewers who are having issues either contacting Instacart, or finding available delivery times on the shopping and home delivery services app.

As you might guess at a time when Americans are being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a service that delivers groceries and other supermarket essentials to your door is increasingly popular.

According to Instacart the company is experiencing a 300% increase in growth over the same period last year and the average order size is up more than 25% from the previous month.

NewsChannel 9 viewers who contacted us, report they aren’t seeing delivery times available on the Instacart app.

The company says increased demand, shorter store hours and longer checkout lines are having an impact on service.

That’s particularly true in states and regions most impacted by COVID-19.

It reports that delivery windows are specific to individual store volume and shopper availability.

When availability opens at an individual store customers will see the delivery windows become available on the app.

The company announced in March it was adding 300,000 shoppers nationwide over a three month period to help meet demand.

More from NewsChannel 9:

or more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected