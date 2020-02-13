Instagram makes privacy changes following Utica teen’s death

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Anthony Brindisi says changes have been made to Instagram directly resulting from the death of a Utica teenager. 

Bianca Devins was killed in July. Photos of her dead body were shared across social media and sent to her family repeatedly. 

Brindisi says that’s going to change in the future. Instagram users will have the option to block direct messages coming from strangers. 

Cicero native Brandon Clark pleaded guilty on Monday to Devins’ murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 and is facing 25 years to life in prison. 

