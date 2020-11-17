Institute for Veterans and Military Families receives national American Legion Patriot Award

(WSYR-TV) — The American Legion presented their Patriot Award to Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

Before starting his position in education, Haynie served 14 active years in the United States Airforce.

During his time at SU, Haynie said he is working to bridge the gap between the Syracuse campus and student veterans.

Community, community, community… We have to create community among the population of military-connected students and we have to bridge that community to our non-military connected students. They have to know one another. And I think that’s where we found a lot of success at Syracuse, building that community and that bridges the silo of military service and brings those services to the broader community that is our university. Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie

The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans service organization.