INTERACTIVE: Schools impacted by the ‘yellow zone’ in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of Onondaga County meet the requirements to be placed in a yellow zone, placing additional COVID-19 restrictions on the area.

Restrictions include:

  • 25 person maximum for a mass gathering
  • 50% maximum capacity at houses of worship
  • Four people maximum at a table at restaurants
  • Bars and restaurants must close at midnight
  • Schools must test 20% of their population

During his press briefing Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county is working with school superintendents in the affected areas to meet the testing requirement for schools.

Below is a map featuring the schools that need to test 20% of its students and staff to meet the requirement:

Below is a list of schools that need to test 20% of its students and staff to meet the requirement:

Baldwinsville Central School District

  • Baker High School
  • Durgee Jr. High School
  • Elden Elementary
  • Palmer Elementary

ESM School District

  • East Syracuse Elementary
  • Park Hill Pre-K
  • Woodland Elementary

Liverpool Central School District

  • Chestnut Hill Elementary
  • Chestnut Hill Middle School
  • Donlin Drive Elementary
  • Elmcrest Elementary
  • Liverpool Elementary
  • Liverpool Middle School
  • Liverpool High School & Liverpool HS Annex
  • Long Branch Elementary
  • Morgan Road Elementary
  • Nate Perry Elementary
  • Soule Road Elementary
  • Soule Road Middle School
  • Willow Field Elementary

Lyncourt School District

  • Lyncourt School

North Syracuse Central School District

  • Allen Road Elementary
  • Bear Road Elementary
  • Main Street Early Education
  • North Syracuse Jr. High School
  • Roxboro Road Elementary
  • Roxboro Road Middle School

Solvay School District

  • Solvay Elementary School
  • Solvay High School

Syracuse City School District

  • Bellevue Elementary School
  • Brighton Academy
  • Clary Middle School
  • Corcoran High School
  • Delaware Primary
  • Dr. Weeks Elementary
  • Edward Smith K-8
  • Elmcrest Children’s Center
  • Expeditionary Learning (ELMS)
  • Franklin Elementary
  • Frazer Pre-K – 8
  • Grant Middle School
  • H.W. Smith Pre-K – 8
  • Henninger High School
  • Huntington Pre-K – 8
  • Institute of Technology (ITC)
  • LeMoyne Elementary & Montessori @ LeMoyne
  • Lincoln Middle School
  • McCarthy at Beard School
  • McKinley-Brighton Elementary
  • Meachem Elementary
  • Nottingham High School
  • Oasis Academy
  • Porter Elementary
  • Promising Futures Leadership Academy (PFLA)
  • PSLA @ Fowler
  • Roberts Pre-K – 8
  • Salem Hyde Elementary
  • Seymour Dual Language Academy
  • STEAM at Dr. King Elementary School
  • Syracuse Latin Elementary School
  • Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School
  • Van Duyn Elementary School
  • Webster Elementary

Private & Charter Schools

  • Citizenship Elementary
  • Montessori School of Syracuse
  • OnTech Charter High School
  • Southside Academy Charter School
  • Syracuse Academy of Science Elementary School
  • Syracuse Academy of Science High School
  • Syracuse Academy of Science Middle School

Diocese of Syracuse Schools

  • Bishop Ludden
  • Blessed Sacrament
  • Cathedral at Pompei
  • Most Holy Rosary
  • St. Margaret’s
  • St. Rose of Lima

