INTERACTIVE: Schools impacted by the ‘yellow zone’ in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of Onondaga County meet the requirements to be placed in a yellow zone, placing additional COVID-19 restrictions on the area.

Restrictions include:

25 person maximum for a mass gathering

50% maximum capacity at houses of worship

Four people maximum at a table at restaurants

Bars and restaurants must close at midnight

Schools must test 20% of their population

During his press briefing Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county is working with school superintendents in the affected areas to meet the testing requirement for schools.

Below is a map featuring the schools that need to test 20% of its students and staff to meet the requirement:

Below is a list of schools that need to test 20% of its students and staff to meet the requirement:

Baldwinsville Central School District

Baker High School

Durgee Jr. High School

Elden Elementary

Palmer Elementary

ESM School District

East Syracuse Elementary

Park Hill Pre-K

Woodland Elementary

Liverpool Central School District

Chestnut Hill Elementary

Chestnut Hill Middle School

Donlin Drive Elementary

Elmcrest Elementary

Liverpool Elementary

Liverpool Middle School

Liverpool High School & Liverpool HS Annex

Long Branch Elementary

Morgan Road Elementary

Nate Perry Elementary

Soule Road Elementary

Soule Road Middle School

Willow Field Elementary

Lyncourt School District

Lyncourt School

North Syracuse Central School District

Allen Road Elementary

Bear Road Elementary

Main Street Early Education

North Syracuse Jr. High School

Roxboro Road Elementary

Roxboro Road Middle School

Solvay School District

Solvay Elementary School

Solvay High School

Syracuse City School District

Bellevue Elementary School

Brighton Academy

Clary Middle School

Corcoran High School

Delaware Primary

Dr. Weeks Elementary

Edward Smith K-8

Elmcrest Children’s Center

Expeditionary Learning (ELMS)

Franklin Elementary

Frazer Pre-K – 8

Grant Middle School

H.W. Smith Pre-K – 8

Henninger High School

Huntington Pre-K – 8

Institute of Technology (ITC)

LeMoyne Elementary & Montessori @ LeMoyne

Lincoln Middle School

McCarthy at Beard School

McKinley-Brighton Elementary

Meachem Elementary

Nottingham High School

Oasis Academy

Porter Elementary

Promising Futures Leadership Academy (PFLA)

PSLA @ Fowler

Roberts Pre-K – 8

Salem Hyde Elementary

Seymour Dual Language Academy

STEAM at Dr. King Elementary School

Syracuse Latin Elementary School

Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School

Van Duyn Elementary School

Webster Elementary

Private & Charter Schools

Citizenship Elementary

Montessori School of Syracuse

OnTech Charter High School

Southside Academy Charter School

Syracuse Academy of Science Elementary School

Syracuse Academy of Science High School

Syracuse Academy of Science Middle School

Diocese of Syracuse Schools