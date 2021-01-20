Interesting facts about presidential inaugurations

John Adams was America’s first Vice President, serving under George Washington. He became the nation’s second president, but lost a second term to a man who had once been a close friend, turned bitter rival, Thomas Jefferson.

Adams became the first president not to attend the inauguration of his successor, skipping the swearing-in of Jefferson to return to his farm in Braintree, Massachusetts.

The Library of Congress says both men later reconciled, and over the last fifteen years of their lives, exchanged more than 150 letters.

They died within hours of each other on July 4, 1826.