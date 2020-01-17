Interfaith Education Weekend starting on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City-Wide High School Reunion Committee has partnered up the Syracuse City School District and Interfaith Works of Central New York to promote Interfaith education.

This education will help all faiths and practices come together at their local church to emphasize the importance for family to be involved in a child’s education.

Parents will be encouraged to read to their children, help with homework and be involved in the education process. This is something that the Syracuse Reunion Committee said is possible with a little time and practice.

“We all want the same. We want quality education for our children, we want parents to be engaged, we want students to go out from here, learn, engage, come back to us and give back to us,” said Diane Latta, the president of the Syracuse City-Wide High School Reunion Committee. “And we want to show them love. That’s what it’s all about.”

Interfaith Education Weekend has been scheduled to start on Friday, Jan. 17, and run through Sunday, Jan. 19.

