Interfaith organizations raise $15,000 for Cayuga Medical Center employees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local interfaith organizations and congregations have raised more than $15,000 to thank employees at Cayuga Medical Center.

The fundraising campaign was spearheaded by members of Temple Beth-El and included the following organizations: St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, First Baptist Church, First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, Ithaca Area United Jewish Community, New Life Presbyterian Church, and the Philoptochos Society.

“It felt important to the Caring Committee of Temple Beth-El to thank the workers for their tireless dedication and their bravery in the face of the pandemic. We hope these funds can provide a small respite as a token of appreciation from the community,” added Rabbi Safman, of Temple Beth-El.

The funds collected provided gift cards to the hospitals’ cafeteria and were be distributed along with hand-written thank-you notes during National Hospital Week, which was May 9-15.

“We have seen overwhelming acts of kindness to support the staff at Cayuga Health. The endeavor of Temple Beth-El to engage others within our community to provide a tangible acknowledgment one year into the pandemic is incredibly generous, heartening and meaningful,” said Dr. Marty Stallone, President and CEO of Cayuga Heath.