Interfaith Works 18th Annual Duck Race To End Racism

InterFaith Works has worked with the community and local leaders to create a conversation about recognizing diversity and ending racism. One way they do that is with their Duck Race To End Racism, which is now in its 18th year.

While this year’s event is going virtual due COVID-19, it’s still working to bring the community together and create a dialogue and bring people of different backgrounds together.

Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Syracuse University, Keith Alford, emphasizes that creating a dialogue on this topic is important, saying that in a “debate you have winners or losers with dialogue everyone wins because there’s an opportunity for growth.”

Director of Diversity & Inclusion at Crouse Health Twiggy Eure, who is Co-Chair of the 2020 event, says even virtually you’ll still get the same education and articulation of the message behind the race: Don’t Duck Racism.

The 18th Annual Duck Race to End Racism is Saturday June 27. It’ll happen at 11:30 am on InterFaith Work’s YouTube page and at 7:30 pm on their Facebook page.

For links to both and more information, you can visit InterfaithWorksCNY.org.