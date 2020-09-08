Interfaith Works Community Campaign For Love

The community campaign for love kicks off on Sunday, September 13th after a two-year effort to build understanding, compassion and unity. The endeavor comes as communities across the country have been ripped apart by unrest.
Campaign co-chairs Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter and Reverend Doctor Peter Shidemantle collectively invite the community to learn more about the campaign. Visit Interfaithworkscny.org for more.
