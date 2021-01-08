Interfaith Works of Central New York is hopeful for Biden-Harris administration

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in just 12 days, Interfaith Works of Central New York is hoping for major changes to immigration policy that will directly impact the number of refugees that will build roots in the local area.

The organization has been serving refugees for the last 40 years by providing immediate and post-settlement services through its Center for New Americans program. Beth Broadway, president and CEO of the organization, says recent years have brought many new challenges.

“The last four years have been an anomaly with the president’s decision to shut down the program in some parts of the world, and limit arrivals,” Broadway said. “We’ve been settling as little as 96 people a year, up to a high of 225 a year, so the numbers have dipped significantly.”

Broadway credits this drop in numbers to President Trump’s strict immigration policies that have reduced the number of refugees allowed into the country to a mere 15,000 annually. This is a number President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to increase to 125,000 when he takes office and has promised to reunite families that have been separated at the border.

Broadway is hopeful this will increase the number of refugees that settle in Central New York, but says the administration needs to rebuild government structures first.

“In these four years, with the reduction and kind of chaotic treatment of the refugee resettlement program by this administration, we now see that there is a rebuild that has to happen before even the refugees that are in the pipeline can come,” she said.

Broadway is hoping that Biden and Harris can undo the hatred toward immigrants and refugees that has been fostered the past four years and begin to rebuild a more unified country.

You can find out more about Interfaith Works CNY and how to get involved here.