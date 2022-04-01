SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Interfaith Works is preparing to resettle Ukrainian refugees, and the president for the organization says they’re ready “right now.”

Beth Broadway, President and CEO for Interfaith Works, says they’ve been busy since October welcoming Afghan refugees on top of other refugees from different countries. She said they’ve resettled close to 200 Afghans so far and have just agreed to resettle about 250 more. They’re also preparing for Ukrainian refugees, so they’re looking for help. “Extra food for the families, work clothes for people, helping with setting up an apartment, helping to provide transportation for them, and those will continue to be the needs that the community can help us with.”

Broadway said she’s not sure when or how many people from Ukraine they’ll resettle, but they’re ready for it when it happens. Marwah Alobaidi Is the Director for resettlement services at Interfaith Works. She said the Syracuse community has really stepped up to help the refugees. “We are still really seeing how the community is supportive for Ukraine. We received phone calls, people reaching out to us asking how they can help.”

Alobaidi says her team puts in a lot of work before the refugees get to Syracuse, but it’s all worth it. “Lots of crying, even for the staff when we see those moments.”

Broadway says they are looking to fund a new van. This van will help get the individuals who resettle to and from places they need to go. You can click here to donate to the van fund or the organization.