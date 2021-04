SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Interfaith Works and Syracuse University students build raised vegetable gardens to feed the community and teach people how to plant their own garden.

It was all a part of the Symbolic Act of Love Campaign that addresses food insecurity in the community.

Organizers said the need is being recognized now more than ever. The kick-off was held in conjunction with a neighborhood clean-up in observance of Earth Day.