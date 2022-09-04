GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey will miss the final days of the 2022 fair. Hennessey announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19.

First Deputy Commissioner of the State Department of Agriculture & Markets, Steve McGrattan, will assume Hennessey’s duties in his absence. McGrattan lead the State Fair for several weeks prior to Hennessey’s appointment.

The New York State Fair wraps up its 13-day run on Labor Day.

A statement from the New York State Fair reads, “We know that Sean has met and mingled with many fairgoers in the last few days. If anyone believes they’ve had close contact with him, we encourage you to take a test and monitor for symptoms as well.”

Sean Hennessey released the following statement:

“Like so many thousands of other New Yorkers, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are minor and I am resting at home. I took a test this morning when I started to feel congested, and am notifying those who had prolonged close contact with me over the last 48 hours as recommended by the CDC and NYSDOH. I am sorry to have to miss the end of my first Fair, but the staff of the Fair and of Agriculture & Markets know how to bring this festival home. We’re in capable hands.”