Interim suspension lifted for Syracuse University student protesters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said the interim suspension for a group of #NotAgainSU protesters has been lifted.

This decision comes after three days of student protests.

The students said they are unhappy with the campus culture and the school’s handling of bias related incidents dating back to the fall.

In an address to the student senate, the chancellor said, “We are on the edge now, and our university needs to step back so we can continue the productive, ongoing work to address the issues of diversity, inclusion and safety.”

On Tuesday, at least 30 protesters were suspended for violating the code of conduct for gathering in a building after it was closed.

