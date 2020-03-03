International Joint Commission launches expedited review of Plan 2014

(WSYR-TV) — The International Joint Commission is now expediting a review of Plan 2014.

This comes one day after two Central New York congressional representatives introduced a bill that would allow shoreline communities to take legal action against the IJC.

The IJC has received $3 million from the United States and Canada to look at ways to improve the plan, which regulates water levels on Lake Ontario.

Neighbors and lawmakers have blamed that plan for the flooding in 2017 and 2019.

