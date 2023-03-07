Falafel and hummus – traditional dish of Israeli and Middle Eastern cuisine. Courtesy of Getty Images,

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse International Taste Festival, which was recently named by USA Today to be one of the 20 best city food festivals in America, is coming back to the fairgrounds!

The festival will be at the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can enjoy foods from:

Foods of the Americas

Asian Creations

Middle Eastern Treats

Pan African Cuisine

Tastes of Europe

Admission is $5 advance sale through March 31, and $10 at the door or online.

Tickets are available here.

The International Taste Festival 5k and 10k will also be back!

The International Taste Festival 5k and 10k courses lead through the fairgrounds and the New York State Empire Trail. It will start and end at the Center of Progress Building.

Registration is $45 for the 5K and $55 for the 10K including admission to the International Taste Festival.

Runners can register here.

“The heart of the festival is to present the many cultures of our world through performances, food and crafts that show us how we are linked in one great human adventure. This year, we’re casting an even broader net and I know these experiences will be as entertaining as they are eye-opening,” said Stephanie Pestillo, founder of the International Taste Festival.

There are four performers lined up for this year’s festival:

Yamatai (12:30 p.m.) Yamatai is Cornell University’s student ensemble for the Japanese style of drumming known as taiko. The group’s stated aim is “to explore musical possibilities of taiko drumming in contemporary adaptations while respecting the origins of the traditional art.”

(12:30 p.m.) Agape Black Belt Center (4:15 p.m.) Agape Black Belt Center will show a demonstration of basic and advanced Taekwondo skills from the Rochester-area school

(4:15 p.m.) Odesa Ukrainian Dance Ensemble (7:15 p.m.) Now in its 7th decade of promoting pride in Ukraine’s national heritage through song and dance in venues around Central New York

(7:15 p.m.) Freddy Colon and the Latin Jazz Quartet (8 p.m.) Features professional percussionist Colon leading a band in Latin jazz and R&B. Colon is part of the longtime Rochester group the Mambo Kings and is a leading jazz educator who has appeared with Aretha Franklin, Tito Rojas, Ray Sepulveda and with symphony orchestras across the country

(8 p.m.)

What will be returning to the festival for a second year: