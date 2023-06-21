SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Contradictory to their name, Boys World consists of five women.
Lilian, Queenie, Makhyli, Olivia and Elana make up the group that came together via the internet back in 2019.
Their first single, “Girlfriends,” was released in 2020, and their most recent album, “me, my girls & I,” is set to be released Friday, June 23.
The girls have gained a fandom of over two million followers on TikTok and 50 million streams.
“Their R&B influenced Pop sound draws inspiration from Britney Spears, The Cure, Doja Cat and others,” said the New York State Fair press office.
Boys World will take the Suburban Park Stage at the New York State Fair at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.
“This summer, the Great New York State Fair is the place to be to sing along with a selection of ‘Greatest Hits’ – and hits that are still in the making – from every decade going back to the 1960s,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.
Chevy Court
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Thursday, August 24
|1:00 p.m.
|Alex Miller
|Thursday, August 24
|6:00 p.m.
|Quiet Riot
|Friday, August 25
|1:00 p.m.
|Mary Lambert
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Doechii
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Thursday, August 31
|1:00 p.m.
|Avalanche
|Thursday, August 31
|6:00 p.m.
|Lee Greenwood
|Friday, September 1
|6:00 p.m.
|The Fray
|Saturday, September 2
|12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
|Sunday, September 3
|1:00 p.m.
|Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
Suburban Park:
|Wednesday, August 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Steven Page
|Wednesday, August 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Lainey Wilson
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Friday, August 25
|2:00 p.m.
|Rebecca Black
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 p.m.
|GAYLE
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Sunday, August 27
|2:00 p.m.
|Boys World
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Ludacris
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 p.m.
|J.I.D
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Yung Gravy and bbno$
Access to all acts and performances in the Chevrolet Music Series is included with Fair admission. Admission tickets – which will go on sale online in a few weeks – are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 65 years and older, or 12 years and younger.