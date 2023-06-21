SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Contradictory to their name, Boys World consists of five women.

Lilian, Queenie, Makhyli, Olivia and Elana make up the group that came together via the internet back in 2019.

Their first single, “Girlfriends,” was released in 2020, and their most recent album, “me, my girls & I,” is set to be released Friday, June 23.

The girls have gained a fandom of over two million followers on TikTok and 50 million streams.

“Their R&B influenced Pop sound draws inspiration from Britney Spears, The Cure, Doja Cat and others,” said the New York State Fair press office.

Boys World will take the Suburban Park Stage at the New York State Fair at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

“This summer, the Great New York State Fair is the place to be to sing along with a selection of ‘Greatest Hits’ – and hits that are still in the making – from every decade going back to the 1960s,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Chevy Court Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Thursday, August 24 1:00 p.m. Alex Miller Thursday, August 24 6:00 p.m. Quiet Riot Friday, August 25 1:00 p.m. Mary Lambert Friday, August 25 6:00 p.m. Doechii Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Saturday, August 26 6:00 p.m. Julio Iglesias Jr. Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Sunday, August 27 6:00 p.m. Matt Stell Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Monday, August 28 6:00 p.m. Anne Wilson Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Thursday, August 31 1:00 p.m. Avalanche Thursday, August 31 6:00 p.m. Lee Greenwood Friday, September 1 6:00 p.m. The Fray Saturday, September 2 12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.) Sunday, September 3 1:00 p.m. Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings Suburban Park: Wednesday, August 23 2:00 p.m. Steven Page Wednesday, August 23 8:00 p.m. Lainey Wilson Thursday, August 24 8:00 p.m. Theory of a Deadman Friday, August 25 2:00 p.m. Rebecca Black Friday, August 25 8:00 p.m. GAYLE Saturday, August 26 8:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers Sunday, August 27 2:00 p.m. Boys World Monday, August 28 8:00 p.m. REO Speedwagon Tuesday, August 29 8:00 p.m. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Wednesday, August 30 8:00 p.m. Ann Wilson of Heart Thursday, August 31 8:00 p.m. Ludacris Friday, September 1 8:00 p.m. J.I.D Saturday, September 2 8:00 p.m. Quinn XCII Sunday, September 3 8:00 p.m. Yung Gravy and bbno$

Access to all acts and performances in the Chevrolet Music Series is included with Fair admission. Admission tickets – which will go on sale online in a few weeks – are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 65 years and older, or 12 years and younger.