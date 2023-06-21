SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Contradictory to their name, Boys World consists of five women.

Lilian, Queenie, Makhyli, Olivia and Elana make up the group that came together via the internet back in 2019.

Their first single, “Girlfriends,” was released in 2020, and their most recent album, “me, my girls & I,” is set to be released Friday, June 23.

The girls have gained a fandom of over two million followers on TikTok and 50 million streams.

“Their R&B influenced Pop sound draws inspiration from Britney Spears, The Cure, Doja Cat and others,” said the New York State Fair press office.

Boys World will take the Suburban Park Stage at the New York State Fair at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

“This summer, the Great New York State Fair is the place to be to sing along with a selection of ‘Greatest Hits’ – and hits that are still in the making – from every decade going back to the 1960s,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Thursday, August 241:00 p.m.Alex Miller
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, August 272:00 p.m.Boys World
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$

Access to all acts and performances in the Chevrolet Music Series is included with Fair admission. Admission tickets – which will go on sale online in a few weeks – are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 65 years and older, or 12 years and younger.