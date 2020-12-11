Intersection of South Salina Street and East Fayette Street to close for water main replacement

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Syracuse Street_-1529880574727010898

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The intersection of South Salina Street and East Fayette Street in Syracuse will be closed Friday, December 11 through Friday, December 18 as the City of Syracuse Department of Water works to complete a water main replacement. It is part of the Saina Street resurfacing project.

Water service disruptions will be minimal, and businesses and residents will be notified of any planned water service disruptions 24 hours in advance.

Through traffic will be closed at South Salina Street and East Fayette Street.

The 100-block of East Fayette Street and West Fayette Street will remain open to local traffic.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected