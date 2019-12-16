Three arrested after chase ends along on I-81

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people have been arrested after leading police on a chase that ended on Interstate 81.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Syracuse Police saw someone fire a handgun from a vehicle. Detectives then tried to stop the blue Jeep, leading police on a chase, which included a pursuit on part of Interstate 81.

A Syracuse Police Sergeant was able to deploy stop sticks, which helped to slow the Jeep down and it eventually stopped on Interstate 81 north near the Nedrow exit.

Three men were taken into custody:

Shatiek Smith, 26

Davion Garbutt, 18

Rakiem Spears, 18

All three have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Smith, the driver of the Jeep, was also charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

Garbutt was arrested earlier this month in connection with a shooting in Elbridge in July.

