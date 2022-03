(WSYR-TV) — Here is a chance for you to learn more about the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing. The 174th will be holding a career day on Friday at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

Airmen of the year for the nearly 6,000-member New York Air National Guard, Senior Master Sergeants Christine Wiesen and Tricia Shivers joined NewsChannel 9 Tuesday to discuss the fair and the 174th.