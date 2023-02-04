SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Why wait until August for the Great New York State Fair when you can head to the Expo Center this weekend for the 2023 Winter Fair!?

Steve Becker, the Winter Fair promoter, joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith during the Saturday Morning News to run through everything you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds.

ALL THE DETAILS BELOW:

The Winter Fair is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors and advanced tickets are on sale now on the NYS Winter Fair website.

The Winter Fair will once again feature a Mini-Midway with rides like Roc-o-Plane, the Scrambler, Giant Slide, Merry-go-round, Clown-Around Fun House and the new family Dragon Coaster.

Food from Villa Pizze Fritte will be there along with fair favorites such as Kikk’s Authentic Greek Cuisine, BBQ with Limp Lizard, Hoffmann Hot Dogs, Coneys, State Fair Sausage Sandwiches, and lots more.

At the Amazon Winter Fair Stage, music performers will include Paul Davie with a Beatles tribute, Letiza, and the blues/rock group The Ripcords, Austin Jimmy Murphy, and many more!

A complete schedule of food vendors and menus as well as entertainment and special features with times can be found on the Winter Fair website.

Advanced tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for teens, pre-teens and seniors and free for children ten and under. At the door, tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for teens, pre-teens and seniors. Advance tickets can be purchased here.

Parking is free for advanced ticket holders at the event and after 7 p.m. it’s $10 for parking.