INTERVIEW: Chedy Hampson, CEO of TCGplayer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wizards of the Coast introduced their trading card game “Magic: The Gathering” in 1993. Last year, that same card game made $581.2 million, according to Forbes.

It’s no secret that trends come and go, but it seems that trading card games will always have a certain popularity. That’s why Chedy Hampson, CEO of TCGplayer, has seen record growth of his business. You could even say they are the Amazon of trading card games.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Hampson about how the scene has grown and developed — and why Syracuse is home for this business behemoth.

