INTERVIEW: Dan Wears explains the National Ambulance Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With hospitals jammed packed, Onondaga County is turning to the National Ambulance Contract to try and relieve the pressure.

336 new cases were reported in the county on December 8, along with two new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since October 1 to 100. There are 136 people currently in hospitals with COVID-19 and 33 in the I-C-U.

Ambulance crews from outside the state fairgrounds are ready to transport people to other facilities in the region or state to help local Onondaga County hospitals.

Onondaga County Emergency Management Commissioner Dan Wears explains more.