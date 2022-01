SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With another big NFL playoff weekend on the schedule, there’s no doubt people will be betting on the games, especially now with mobile sports betting legal in New York.

A couple of weekends ago, around $150-million was wagered in the first weekend. There were many wins and increased revenue for the state and many losses for bettors.

Watch as Jeff and Christie interview Elizabeth Toomey from the Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center to hear her side of things.