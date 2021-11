TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- After a six-month long investigation, Justin T. Maratea of Syracuse was arrested for his role in the fatal car accident that took the like of Valerie L. Schneller, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's office.

The 41-year-old, who police say was under the influence of drugs during the accident, was arrested around 2:55 p.m. Thursday afternoon and was charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the 2nd degree.