‘Into the Night’ singer-songwriter Benny Mardones passes away

MENIFEE, Calif. (WSYR-TV) — According to Billboard Magazine, “Into the Night” singer-songwriter Benny Mardones has died at his Menifee, California home.

Longtime friend Joel Diamond confirmed Mardones’ passing after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

In July of last year, Sharkey’s in Liverpool held a “Heart in our Home — The Benny Mardones Benefit.”

Before last year’s concert, SAMMY Hall of Famer Todd Hobin spoke of Mardones, and said, “[Benny] came to Syracuse and was just embraced by the community,” he said.

Mardones also sat down with NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus in December 2017 for one of his final interviews.

According to Billboard Magazine, “But after moving to Syracuse, New York in the mid-’80s, Mardones began to rehabilitate his career, building a considerable local following. Then, in 1989, “Into the Night” caught an improbable commercial second wind when a “Where Are They Now?” radio segment on Arizona station was overwhelmed with questions about Mardones — leading influential L.A. radio personality Scott Shannon to put the song back into rotation. Mardones capitalized with a re-recorded version of the ballad, and the song became a hit again, reaching No. 20 on the Hot 100 and becoming one of just a handful of songs in Hot 100 history to have two separate top 20 runs.”

Mardones was 73.