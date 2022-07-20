(WSYR-TV) — CNY families can venture “Into the Woods” this weekend as the musical hits the stage at Fayetteville-Manlius High School from July 21-23.

The Sondheim classic intertwines fairy tales such as “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Jack and the Beanstalk.” But these aren’t just the Disney classics we know and love. “Into the Woods” dives into the intricacies of these well known characters and explores what would happen if they didn’t live “happily ever after.”

Steve and Allison were joined today by Director Joe Spado, Sadie Fridley (Cinderella) and Marissa Minkstein Clark (The Baker’s Wife).

According to Sadie, Sondheim’s reimagined story allows for much complexity within these characters.

“The way it’s written gives me a lot to work with,” says Sadie. “There are a lot of really introspective moments where Cinderella wonders… ‘Do I really want this? Do I want to be a princess? Do I want to marry a prince?'”

Questions like these allow Sadie and her castmates to explore the intricacies of characters that are often given simple, absolute archetypes.

The world lost a titan of musical theatre earlier this year with the passing of Stephen Sondheim. This show is both a strong return of the summer program and a tribute to the composer and his triumphs.

“We’re really happy to be able to honor Sondheim this summer,” says Joe.

According to Marissa, this show has philosophy and poetry that ring as true today as it did once upon a time. While the show has plenty of fun musical moments, it will leave audiences pondering not only the world they’ve visited, but the one they’re in today.

Into the Woods runs Thursday-Saturday July 21, 22, and 23 at 7 p.m. in the Fayetteville-Manlius High School auditorium.

Tickets are $15 for adults 13-64 and $13 for those 12 and under or 65 and over. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ManliusMusical.org.