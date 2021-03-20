“Invest in Our New York” demonstration took place in Syracuse Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A demonstration took place in Downtown Syracuse Saturday for a campaign called “Invest in Our New York”.

Organizers are hoping to get the attention of lawmakers in the final days of the state budget negotiations.

Keller Shelton, an advocate for the campaign said, “We want our bills passed into the budget to raise the revenue of what will support all public services across the state — schools, hospitals, transportation, county workers. Anything that’s publicly funded will benefit from this campaign.”

The campaign hopes all six of their bills raising more than $50 billion will pass. Their goal is to also end tax breaks for the richest New Yorkers.