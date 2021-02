SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers responded to a fight on the 700 block of South Ave on Saturday.

Authorities said that it is unclear how many people were fighting, but at least five were located by police.

According to authorities, a female was pepper-sprayed and another person was struck by a car.

They said that all injuries were minor and no arrests have been made at this point.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.