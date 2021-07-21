Investigation reveals fight at Auburn All-American Mart involved tasers, knives, batons

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A police investigation in Auburn has revealed that a fight at the All-American Mart involved weapons including pepper spray, tasers, knives, and batons.

Police say the fight on May 19 happened after a group of people confronted the store owner, Zachary Pelosi-Dahl about an issue involving a separate person.

The confrontation was initially verbal, then escalated to be physical between Pelosi-Dahl, and Charles Williams, according to police.

Police say during the fight, Pelosi-Dahl suffered a cut to the head and Williams suffered a stab wound. Afterwards, Pelosi-Dahl damaged a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

During the investigation, police discovered metal knuckle knives and 10,000 untaxed cigarettes. One of the people who had confronted Pelosi-Dahl, Camille Racona, was found with a stolen vehicle.

Arrest warrants were issued, and all three people were arrested. Charges are as follows.

Pelosi-Dahl:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal mischief in the second degree

Possession of unstamped cigarettes.

Williams:

Assault in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Conspiracy in the fifth degree

