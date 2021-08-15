Irving Avenue in Syracuse to undergo paving at Crouse Hospital and VA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project on Irving Avenue on Sunday.

The project will be near Crouse Hospital and in front of the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Walsh said crews will mill and repave Irving Avenue from Waverly Avenue to Raynor Street beginning Monday, August 16.

Traffic will remain open throughout the project and it is expected to be completed in about five days.

Project start dates and timeframes are contingent on favorable weather.