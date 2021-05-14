Is breastfeeding safe during the pandemic?

(WSYR-TV) — After more than a year of social distancing, wearing masks, and doing everything to protect ourselves and others, pregnant women may wonder how they can keep their babies safe. Is breastfeeding okay?

Researchers in Israel suggest that mothers can safely breastfeed their newborns, if proper precautions are taken. Pregnant mothers positive for the SARS-COV-2 virus breastfed their babies at home, following detailed instructions on how to prevent infection in their babies

None of their babies were positive for the virus, and none had any symptoms. Research so far suggests that the virus is not transmitted through breast milk.

Conversely, could antibodies in breast milk of positive mothers provide some protection to their babies? It’s possible, but the research isn’t there yet.

Even when babies went home to family members who were positive for the virus, the babies didn’t get sick. There may be protective antibodies passed from mother to baby during pregnancy and during continuous breastfeeding, but the research is ongoing.