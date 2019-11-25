Is Case Supply Closed? Have all orders been filled?: Your Stories:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After more than 62 years in business, Case Supply may have closed its doors for good, and customers are still waiting for their orders to be filled.

One concerned customer, Ally Legnetto of Camillus, and her husband, John, are in the midst of reconstructing their kitchen. After friends and family recommended Case Supply, Ally and John both knew they wanted to be the company’s next customers.

“My husband and I went into Case Supply, picked out the cabinets we wanted, sat with one of their team members, designed the kitchen,” said Ally.

But after finalizing their order, something went wrong.

Ally told NewsChannel 9, “I paid for the cabinets in full on October 28th, expecting the order to be fulfilled and delivered to my house as promised and as I signed for and paid for, but come to find out, that was not the case.”

The expected delivery date for the cabinets was Thursday, November 21. But Ally says that they were never delivered.

The next day, she went to Roma Tile & Marble and continued to plan for her kitchen remodel. There, when she arrived, one of the employees told her that Case Supply was closed.

“And she was like ‘oh, they closed.’ And I was like, what? That was when the phone calls started. I tried to get a hold of them, go there, show up, knock on the door, everything possible,” said Ally.

The couple says they have yet to hear anything about their cabinet purchase, but they’re still hoping for some communication moving forward.

Ally said, “The communication is everything to a customer. Just a heads up, being honest. If you are going down that path, just give a heads up and go from there.”

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Case Supply for comment several times over the weekend to confirm closing, but have not heard back yet.

Case Supply’s website has been suspended and Google indicates that the company is “permanently closed.”

According to signage outside of Case Supply, the auction service, Brzostek’s indicates that there will be a 4-day auction, including new kitchen cabinets, displays, bathroom fixtures and accessories.

Those dates are:

Saturday, December 7 at Case Supply, Inc., 150 Ainsley Drive, Syracuse, NY 13210 – beginning at 10:00am

Sunday, December 8 at Case Supply, Inc., 150 Ainsley Drive, Syracuse, NY 13210 – beginning at 10:00am

Saturday, December 14 at Case Supply, Inc., 601 W. Fayette Street., Syracuse, NY 13204 – beginning at 10:00am

Sunday, December 15 at Case Supply, Inc., 601 W. Fayette Street., Syracuse, NY 13204 – beginning at 10:00am

