“Last time we did run out but this time its been very plentiful.” Eric Bacon, Camillus Parks and Recreation Director

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was only a month and a half ago that the lines for drive-through test kits stretched for blocks, but today was different.

Shove Park in Camillus, N.Y. hosted a drive-through test kit distribution site where people living in the Town of Camillus could receive one free kit per car along with two N-95 masks.

Parks and Recreation Director Eric Bacon said that as opposed to the first two distributions he oversaw, the demand seemed a bit lower.

“Our initial one was packed,” he said, “We had a line of cars that went outside the park all the way up to West Genesee street.”

Friday afternoon, however, there was a line of cars when the site first opened, but never got more than a slower steady stream throughout the day.

Bacon added that unlike the other distributions, running out of supply was not a concern.

“This time we had what was almost 1300 kits that were given to us from the county,” he said, “So we had enough of them this time to really not worry about running out.”