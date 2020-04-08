Is hope on the horizon for NY’s struggling unemployment system? Plus your questions answered

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York officials promised that by Thursday a new interface on the state’s website for filing unemployment claims will be in place thanks to work by Google and other tech companies.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from viewers, thrown out of work by business closings due to COVID-19, that efforts to file for jobless benefits are met with crashing and slow websites and constant busy signals or disconnections when calls finally get through to the unemployment phone system.

During Tuesday’s daily briefing on COVID-19 by Governor Andrew Cuomo, his top aid Melissa DeRosa said in addition to improvements to the website those seeking benefits should notice improvements to the phone system.

“We’ve actually worked with Verizon. A lot of the problem was the lines were crashing because the volume was so extreme,” said DeRosa. “We’ve now moved 80% of the incoming calls off of the Verizon system and into call centers and so you should start to see some easing up on that today, and again we just ask people to remain patient as we get this resolved.”

Why do I have to call after applying online?

One of the many questions we get is from viewers who have completed the online application for unemployment benefits but are then instructed to call to complete the process and run into problems getting through.

This is typical of the complaints. “I filled out my application on March 20th, and the furthest I’ve gotten on the phone was to enter prompts and be told to call back another day by a machine. “

The Department of Labor says it has reduced the instances in which someone needs to speak to a representative by over half to minimize calls, however, there are still instances where a claimant needs to speak to a representative to verify the information for their claim.

When do I get the extra $600?

Another common question concerns the extra $600 in unemployment benefits coming from the federal government as part of a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

There is good news from the New York State Labor Department on this front.

The agency says beneficiaries should start seeing that money this week.

Laid off worker was due back, then business closed

A worker had been collecting unemployment but was slated to go back to work this week until the non-essential business closed, now what?

The Labor Department says as long as he is still collecting benefits, he should continue to certify for benefits each week and the $600 will automatically be added.

Will non-essential employers be penalized?

Another viewer operates a small business with one employee that had to close its doors because it is considered non-essential. He is concerned about future costs for unemployment insurance.

“I know if your employee files unemployment -usually the business owner is penalized for having someone been fired and you get charged a higher rate of percentage of unemployment insurance fee – Forever!!! I haven’t ever fired anyone! And the government says I have to be closed.”

Unfortunately, the Labor Department doesn’t have an answer for that just yet.

A department spokesperson says its legal department is researching that.

Certainly an issue that would impact many businesses that closed and laid off workers only because of an order from the state.

