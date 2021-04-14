Is the J&J vaccine pause causing a shortage?

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It is all Pfizer at the Fairgrounds. New York State made the switch on Tuesday morning.

For some, they didn’t become aware until they got to their appointment.

People who had a J&J appointment were greeted by State Fair Director Troy Waffner. He was personally letting people know that vaccine would not be available.

From what we have gathered, the brand of vaccine didn’t seem to matter.

“Not at all. I came for the Johnson & Johnson but they were able to give me the Pfizer. Any vaccine is fine with me,” Mike Gray said.

Megan Swidowski said, “Safety first I guess. If people are starting to have problems with J&J, it was probably smart to cancel it.”

There were 965 appointments for J&J on Tuesday. The folks at the Fairgrounds were able to accommodate the switch to Pfizer for all 965 if that is what the person wanted.

Waffner said, “We receive weekly shipments directly from the manufacturer at this point and it’s plenty to cover our weekly appointments, plus in case we have to do something else. Plus, we cover all the pods, all the community pods in Central New York. Like I said, we have enough.”

The Johnson & Johnson shots are being stored right now, there is some speculation they could be put back into use by as early as the end of this week after studies are done to see if the problem being reported is from the vaccine.