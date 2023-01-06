SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a winter hiatus, winter may be making a return to Central New York and parts of the Northeast by the middle of January. Here are some initial thoughts from the Storm Team as of Friday evening…

What are the odds of CNY getting a storm?

We don’t have a specific percentage but the upper air pattern for late next week sure looks set up to produce low pressure near the East Coast in the Friday-Sunday time frame bringing Central New York active weather.

Part of the energy for any potential storm comes from the next system to plow into the West Coast Monday/Tuesday.

While a scenario where low pressure moves too far off the East Coast is POSSIBLE that seems to less likely at this point.

So we are going to finally pay for the lack of snow this winter?

Perhaps. When the storm forms it will have a lot of moisture to work with. The problem is that even though temperatures back off from the well above normal pace of the past two weeks, we are still going to have temperatures that are marginal for snow late in the week.

That makes precipitation type tricky at a time of year when temperatures are typically at their coldest, normally favoring just snow in Central New York.

For example, one of our computer models we use, the European model, shows all of rain as of Friday afternoon’s data.

The GFS (American) model shows the temperature dilemma by painting a storm that goes from snow then to rain then back to snow. A sloppy set up.

Does next week’s storm signal a change in the pattern that is better for skiers and snowmobilers?

No, it doesn’t. The same computer models that show wide differences for the end of this upcoming week are in good agreement that temperatures warm up again into the 40s for the third week in January (January 16-22).

There has been some chatter that changes in the shape and position of the polar vortex near the North Pole toward the end of January could lead to colder air and snowy weather to start out February. That is still a way off on the horizon but could be a hopeful sign for winter enthusiasts.

Stay tuned for more details as we head into next week.