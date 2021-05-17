Islamic Society of CNY holds vaccine clinic

(WSYR-TV) — In an effort to vaccinate everyone, places of worship are serving as clinic sites, too. That includes the Islamic Society of Central New York.

The Islamic Society of CNY held a clinic on Friday in coordination with the Onondaga County Health Department.

“The Islamic Society of Central New York has been pushing for vaccination, and we would like to achieve a goal of 100% vaccination. In order to protect the society at large and make sure that everybody is safe,” said Issam Kanaan, vice president of the Islamic Society of CNY.

Moderna vaccines were given out to people 18 and up at the clinic.