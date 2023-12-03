Millet Ben Haim, a 27-year-old Israeli-Jewish woman, was one of over 400 people who were attacked at the Nova Music Festival in Israel on Oct. 7. She came to Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 2, to share her experience.

Millet fought for her life for over 12 hours before being rescued. Since the attack, she has been traveling and sharing her experience.

“For me, a big part of doing this is to make sure that we’re just spreading light and just telling the truth. For me, if people can have that faith that the good will always win, it’s important,” Millet said.

She also helped save the lives of three women during the attack.