“It keeps me happy actually.” What’s the secret to reaching 92?

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Along with a few other causes, October is national physical therapy month. You don’t have to go far to find a great example of how important and impactful exercise is.

It’s been the center of Richard Levy’s life for years and now it’s helping him mark a milestone.

Levy starts every day by walking a mile before stepping into a structured day filled with fitness at The Nottingham.

“It keeps me happy actually,” Levy said.

It’s also keeping him on a path to a long, healthy life. He’s celebrating turning 92!

Levy’s secret is a combination of good genetics and daily exercise.

“I like to keep myself active not just physically, I like to keep mentally alert,” he said.

Levy’s wellness coach, Jessica Wood knows you need a balance of both.

“It’s a little bit of that if you don’t use it, you lose it mentally.” jessica wood

Wood makes sure those who take her fitness classes are giving it all they’ve got, but she says it goes beyond the physical aspect.

“We’re helping them physically through the classes we provide but then the residents are helping them feel that community feel,” said Wood.

As for Levy, his key to longevity is simple:

“Stay engaged both mentally and physically I think is very important, and socially!”