SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mild weather for this Halloween but will it stay dry? Find out below.

MONDAY (HALLOWEEN):

Lots of creepy clouds are expected for Halloween across CNY with a few widely scattered spooky showers possible. There also will be a bit of a whispering breeze, but overall, it’s not too scary of a forecast thankfully!

Highs for the day aren’t bone chilling either for the day or trick-or-treat time in the evening either! We think it starts out near 60 for the early trick or treaters with the air cooling back into the 50s after sunset for all the ghosts and goblins which isn’t too bad at all for anyone accompanying the monsters. Keep the umbrellas handy but it looks like most stay dry.

TUESDAY:

There is plenty of lingering moisture around as we start the month of November so expect lots of clouds Tuesday. However, there is not a lot of lift in the atmosphere to cause much in the way of precipitation. There will be some showers around, but they will be rather light.

Despite the clouds, it remains mild with temperatures rising back into the 60s.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure builds back into Central New York and the Northeast for the middle of the week which means we should start to see more sun for Wednesday and Thursday. The mild pattern continues with 60-degree weather the rule.

Beyond this the weather looks to get even better heading into the first weekend of November. There are strong signs we will be getting back into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday which would put us into record territory.

Stay tuned for updates if you dare!