It was a busy Fourth of July for the Syracuse Fire Dept.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department had a remarkably busy Fourth of July.

Firefighters responded to two major structure fires, several medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents and outdoor fires.

The first structure fire happened Sunday at 9:11 p.m. at 1314 West Onondaga Steet. After fighting the fire on the second floor, firefighters pulled out and battled the fire from outside. A large section of the roof collapsed during the battle. After 45 minutes, SFD was able to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries and neighboring homes were not damaged.

Less than one hour later, at 10:02 p.m., firefighters were called to 1300 South Avenue for a fire in a church.

With no one inside, this fire was under control in 20 minutes.

Both fires are currently under investigation. The fire at 1300 South Avenue was the 42nd major structure fire Syracuse firefighters have fought this year.