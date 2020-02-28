It was Hobart, not SU, to first play lacrosse in the Carrier Dome, and they’ll be back Friday night for the last game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the Orange set to play their final lacrosse game in the air-inflated version of the Carrier Dome Friday night at 7 p.m., a deep dive into the history books shows that Syracuse wasn’t the first lacrosse team to use the stadium.

Instead, it was Thruway rival Hobart with the inaugural game.

The Statesmen defeated Brown 20-13 on March 21, 1981.

That year, the Statesmen would return to the Carrier Dome and lose to Syracuse in overtime.

Hobart would have the last laugh. The Statesmen went on to win the NCAA Division III National Championship.

When the Syracuse Orange play their final game in the Carrier Dome, as they know it Friday, ironically, it will be against the Hobart Statesmen.

Hobart and Syracuse will meet for the 106th time, the 35th competition for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy. The Orange lead the Statesmen 77-26-2.

The trophy honors National Lacrosse Hall of Fame coaches Babe Kraus of Hobart and Syracuse’s Roy Simmons Sr.

Only two rivalries in college lacrosse have been contested more times: Hobart-Cornell (138) and Johns Hopkins-Maryland (117).

