OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In her first television interview about the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, the Oswego County Social Services Commissioner tells NewsChannel 9 “it wasn’t just DSS” that could have protected him from his parents’ neglect.

Brooks’ parents were arrested this month for his May of 2021 death from malnutrition. Police say the teenager, who had cerebral palsy, was 55 pounds when died and suffering from widespread bedsores caused by his urine-soaked and moldy wheelchair. He had bone exposed through skin.

In the days since, Oswego County’s Department of Social Services has been criticized for closing an investigation into his care less a month before he died.

According to witness statements given to police, one of Brooks’ school therapists claims she warned DSS of Jordan’s condition, including the bedsores, wheelchair condition and pain.

The caseworker, who has since resigned, found the concerns unfounded.

Commissioner Alvord explained: “The caseworker went in and had never seen this child before, so no one showed before and after pictures. He was very engaged. He was able to speak for himself. Jordan was very protective of his mom and dad. He led us know that the only person sending CPS in is hurting is himself. He told us: ‘mom’s taking good care of me. I’m eating.’ We did not have an overpowering odor of urine.”

Alvord said DSS visited Jordan at least five times in 2021. Two of the visits were unannounced.

She said: “We had no reason to believe that Mrs. Waldron did not know what Jordan’s needs where. She was very clear, very articulate about what it is he needed, and for 17.5 years, provided the kind of care he needed. What went wrong there, in the family, it appears to me, that after we left, within that month, things spiraled down pretty quickly.”

The commissioner says, because of coronavirus and Jordan not going to school in person, her agency’s visits were likely the only time Jordan was seen by anyone but his family.

Normally, a child would be seen daily by teachers and other people who can report concerns.

“Everyone was doing the best we can,” says Alvord. “I do not want, in anyway, to blame any other provider or system, but if there was real concern that we were not seeing what we needed to see, we expect people to be able to reach out.”

Brooks’ death has already changed the way DSS operates. Immediately following, the agency changed what kind of caseworker responds to neglect reports of children who are considered medically frail.

Instead of an inexperienced caseworker, a member of the advanced Multi-Disciplinary Team, handles the case.

Oswego County has requested New York State provide better training for caseworkers who handle advanced medical cases.

Alvord says the criticism of the Oswego County DSS is hurting her department. Five people have resigned in two weeks.

Avlord says she won’t resign.