ITC Eagles make a comeback off the field, giving back to the community that supported them all season long

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– They made school history as the first football team to win a playoff game, but ended their season with a devastating loss to New Hartford. Now the Institute of Technology Eagles is focusing on a new season, one of giving.

“I wanted to keep us close after the loss,” said Isaiah Goodrich, a junior on the team. “We were all down, I just wanted to keep us motivated and let our community know we care and we’re just a tight-knit team and we’re more than just athletes.”

So Goodrich rallied his team to come together on the field, that is the field of service, to hand out Thanksgiving meals and his teammates were right behind him.

Just a few weeks ago the ITC Eagles lost in the sectional semi-finals, a devastating ending to their best season in school history. But now they’re turning their sadness into service for a new season, one of giving.



Tune into @NewsChannel9 tonight at 11 for the full story. pic.twitter.com/88UcNe2zYq — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) November 20, 2021

“We wanted to give back to the community that does so much for us and we also wanted to help people that are less fortunate than us because we know that not everybody has it the way that we do,” teammate Nathaniel Teska-Prince said.

The football team joined nearly 100 other volunteers to hand out close to 500 turkeys plus all the fixings to those in need this Thanksgiving.

“It’s awesome seeing young kids, especially this football team, come on out and give their Saturday when they could be doing all kinds of other things. They don’t have to be here, they choose to be here,” said event organizer and Outreach Pastor, Jordan Carter.

That choice is one that makes head coach Cedric Stevens proud of the boys he’s been coaching all season.

“This is a huge way to kind of give back and always keep a positive connotation with what’s going on with the kids down at ITC,” Stevens said.

Using their hands in a different way to score a touchdown for their community.