ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested after a Friday morning fire at an apartment building.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, Natasha Thomas, 42, was arrested after police investigated a fire at 130 Cherry Street. The IPD arrived at the scene at 4 a.m. on Nov. 17, and officers began an investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Police say that the fire started in Thomas’s apartment and it was intentionally set. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fire, and numerous residents were displaced. The American Red Cross assisted the residents who were displaced.

Thomas was charged with second-degree arson, a class B felony. Her charges were read in Ithaca City Court on the day of the arrest. She was taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $10,000 bail.

New York State Fire Investigators, Ithaca Fire Department Arson Investigators, and Ithaca Police Investigators investigated this case.