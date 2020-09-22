Ithaca asking residents to limit water use

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Ithaca is asking residents to limit their water use. drought conditions. The area’s current conditions are moderate due to a prolonged period with limited rainfall.

Courtesy: United States Drought Monitor

The city’s water source, Six Mile Creek, has been decreasing over the past few months. Typically, flows in Six Mile Creek at this time of year are 10 to 15 cubic feet per second. Currently flow is 5 cubic feet per second. A flow rate below 4 is considered critical.

With no rainfall forecasted for the next 7 days, the City of Ithaca is encouraging residents to take the following steps to conserve water:

Limit water use to essential needs only.

Wait until you have a full load before running washing machines or dishwashers.

Do not leave water running while washing dishes, brushing your teeth or shaving.

Find and repair leaks in your home or business including running toilets and leaking faucets. A single slow drip can waste up to 10 gallons per day.

Health and safety are still a priority. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, please continue washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.