Ithaca bookstore changes business model to survive the pandemic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic forced most businesses to shut down or cut back on services, but one store in Ithaca found a way to adapt. They’ve changed the way they do business, likely forever.

Buffalo Street Books was already doing things a bit differently pre-pandemic. It’s owned by about 900 people and the independent bookstore already competes with major companies like Amazon. So, a spring shutdown was a huge hit.

"Shutting down meant nothing was coming in," said Lisa Swayze the general manager and chief buyer of Buffalo Street Books.

They were forced to turn on a dime. They created and opened an online bookstore. A valuable tool Swayze says will be a permanent part of their business model.

“You do what you have to do when times are tough,” said Swayze.

They also created a storefront pickup option as their version of a curbside pickup with their limited staff.

We created a shelf right, just directly inside the door that we put all the prepaid orders on. And so someone can literally pop their head in and grab their pack of books off the shelves. Lisa Swayze

Between the shelf, the online store, and small business loans, they had enough cushion to get through the early months. It’s the post-holiday income Swayze is worried about.

"Depending on how long things stay difficult and how much more people have to deal with and losing their jobs and losing their health insurance, and just not feeling like they have disposable income, you know, I don't know," she said.

For now, she’s holding onto hope and thanking her customers for keeping it local.