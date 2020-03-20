Ithaca businesses finding creative ways to deliver products and services to customers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca is home to over 100 locally-owned, independent shops, restaurants, and businesses that are finding creative ways to continue delivering products and services to customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
State mandates and guidelines have limited social interactions and encouraged social distancing.
“While doors may be closed for normal walk-in shopping and dining, businesses downtown have found creative ways to provide their clientele opportunity to shop and receive goods without having to actually interact and place customers at greater risk for contracting Coronavirus than they currently are in their own homes,”Gary Ferguson, Executive Director for Downtown Ithaca Alliance
Shops and restaurants in Downtown Ithaca are now providing services like online shopping with shipping, doorstep delivery, and curbside pick-up options, “by appointment” shopping, and take-out dining.
Businesses typically service-oriented are selling gift cards for customers to make purchases at a later date. It’s a practice nearly all downtown businesses are now offering and has become an invaluable financial lifeline for some of them during the coronavirus pandemic.
The following businesses downtown still offering online, by-appointment, take-out or curbside pick-up services. For details, please visit their websites. Many of these businesses are also offering gift cards for purchase online as well.
Dining & Drinks
|Restaurant
|Take Out
|Curbside Pickup
|Delivery
|Alley Cat Cafe
|x
|x
|Asia Cuisine
|x
|Cafe Dewitt
|Orders available through Grubhub
All fees waived
|Collegetown Bagels
|x
|x
|x
|Coltivare
|x
|Domino’s
|x
|x
|Gateway Mediterranean Bistro
|x
|x
|Gorgers Subs
|x
|x
|Ithaca Coffee Company
|x
|Kilpatrick’s Publick House
|x
|x
|Jimmy John’s
|x
|x
|Just A Taste
|x
|Lucky Hare Brewing
|x
|Luna Inspired Street Food
|x
|Mama Said Hand Pies
|x
|Monks On The Commons
|x
|x
|x
|Moosewood Restaurant
|x
|x
|x
|New Delhi Diamonds
|x
|Orders through Ithaca To Go or Grubhub
|Restaurant
|Take Out
|Curbside Pickup
|Delivery
|One Ring Donut
|x
|Press Cafe
|x
|Pizza Aroma
|x
|x
|Sacred Root Kava Bar
|x
|Shortstop Deli
|x
|x
|Simeon’s American Bistro
|x
|x
|Social Pub & Grille
|x
|Starbucks
|x
|Sushi Osaka
|x
|Available on Grubhub, DoorDash, or by phone
|Thai Basil
|Available through Ithaca To Go or Grubhub
|Thompson and Bleecker
|x
|Available on DoorDash, Ithaca To Go, or by phone
|Waffle Frolic
|x
Shops and Service Providers
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New case of coronavirus in Oneida County brings positive cases to five
- 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 34 total locally, 11 hospitalized
- Ithaca businesses finding creative ways to deliver products and services to customers
- Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15
- Enhancing Your Look At CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App