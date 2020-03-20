Ithaca businesses finding creative ways to deliver products and services to customers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca is home to over 100 locally-owned, independent shops, restaurants, and businesses that are finding creative ways to continue delivering products and services to customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

State mandates and guidelines have limited social interactions and encouraged social distancing.

“While doors may be closed for normal walk-in shopping and dining, businesses downtown have found creative ways to provide their clientele opportunity to shop and receive goods without having to actually interact and place customers at greater risk for contracting Coronavirus than they currently are in their own homes,” Gary Ferguson, Executive Director for Downtown Ithaca Alliance

Shops and restaurants in Downtown Ithaca are now providing services like online shopping with shipping, doorstep delivery, and curbside pick-up options, “by appointment” shopping, and take-out dining.

Businesses typically service-oriented are selling gift cards for customers to make purchases at a later date. It’s a practice nearly all downtown businesses are now offering and has become an invaluable financial lifeline for some of them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following businesses downtown still offering online, by-appointment, take-out or curbside pick-up services. For details, please visit their websites. Many of these businesses are also offering gift cards for purchase online as well.

Dining & Drinks

Shops and Service Providers

