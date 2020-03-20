Live Now
Governor set to speak at 11 a.m.
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Ithaca businesses finding creative ways to deliver products and services to customers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Ithaca Commons rainy day

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca is home to over 100 locally-owned, independent shops, restaurants, and businesses that are finding creative ways to continue delivering products and services to customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

State mandates and guidelines have limited social interactions and encouraged social distancing.

“While doors may be closed for normal walk-in shopping and dining, businesses downtown have found creative ways to provide their clientele opportunity to shop and receive goods without having to actually interact and place customers at greater risk for contracting Coronavirus than they currently are in their own homes,”

Gary Ferguson, Executive Director for Downtown Ithaca Alliance

Shops and restaurants in Downtown Ithaca are now providing services like online shopping with shipping, doorstep delivery, and curbside pick-up options, “by appointment” shopping, and take-out dining.

Businesses typically service-oriented are selling gift cards for customers to make purchases at a later date. It’s a practice nearly all downtown businesses are now offering and has become an invaluable financial lifeline for some of them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following businesses downtown still offering online, by-appointment, take-out or curbside pick-up services. For details, please visit their websites. Many of these businesses are also offering gift cards for purchase online as well.

Dining & Drinks

RestaurantTake OutCurbside PickupDelivery
Alley Cat Cafexx
Asia Cuisinex
Cafe DewittOrders available through Grubhub
All fees waived
Collegetown Bagelsxxx
Coltivarex
Domino’sxx
Gateway Mediterranean Bistroxx
Gorgers Subsxx
Ithaca Coffee Companyx
Kilpatrick’s Publick Housexx
Jimmy John’sxx
Just A Tastex
Lucky Hare Brewingx
Luna Inspired Street Foodx
Mama Said Hand Piesx
Monks On The Commonsxxx
Moosewood Restaurantxxx
New Delhi DiamondsxOrders through Ithaca To Go or Grubhub
RestaurantTake OutCurbside PickupDelivery
One Ring Donutx
Press Cafex
Pizza Aromaxx
Sacred Root Kava Barx
Shortstop Delixx
Simeon’s American Bistroxx
Social Pub & Grillex
Starbucksx
Sushi OsakaxAvailable on Grubhub, DoorDash, or by phone
Thai BasilAvailable through Ithaca To Go or Grubhub
Thompson and BleeckerxAvailable on DoorDash, Ithaca To Go, or by phone
Waffle Frolicx

Shops and Service Providers

BusinessOpenBy AppointmentCurbsideDeliveryOnline
15 STEPSxxxx
Adrina Dietrax
Alphabet Soupxx
American Crafts xx
Benjamin PetersGift card purchases available
Bools Flower Shoppexx
Breathe x
Cat’s Pajamasxx
Cellar d’or Wine and Cider Shoppexxx
Christian Science Reading Room x
CinemapolisGift cards and memberships available
Cobblers Cottagex
Comics for Collectorsx
 Commons Marketx
Contemporary Trendsxx
F. Olivers x
Greenstar Oasis: Dewitt Mallx
Home Green Homex
Homegrown Skate Shop x
BusinessOpenBy AppointmentCurbsideDeliveryOnline
Indigo Rose Boutique E-gift cards available
Ithaca Guitar WorksAllowing 5 or fewer at a timeAvailable on Reverb.com
 Ithaca Sheepskinx
 Jillian’s Drawersxx
John Reis Photography x
Mansour JewelersCall ahead.
Visitors limited to those purchasing jewelry, picking up/dropping off, or placing special orders.
Mighty YogaDaily morning meditation offered
Mockingbird Paperiex
Odyssey Wellness Acupuncturex
One World Marketxxx
Old Goat Gear Exchangex
Petrunex
Sam’s Wine and SpiritsAllowing 5 at a time
Schooley’sx
SewGreenDrop off & pick up only
State TheatreGift certificates available
Sunny Days of Ithacaxx
BusinessOpenBy AppointmentCurbsideDeliveryOnline
Sweet Melissa’s Ice CreamDonations being accepted & Ice Cream Social being offered for a later date
The BloomwellBy appointmentxx
The Brain Shoppexx
The Cornell Store on The Commonsx
The Relaxation PointGift certificates available
The Vintage Industryx
The Watershedx
Trader K’sx
Tompkins Financialxxx
T-Shirt Expressx
Your CBD Storexx

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected